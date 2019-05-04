Stones at Parafugel Spain on the Mediterranean. Did I go?! NOPE from a photo of Vlads. I didn’t even like the photo just couldn’t make up my mind what I wanted to paint that I had a photo of. Sketch on 140 lb cp rough Fabriano.
Sky wash. Cerulean w a dab of MIXED neutral tint. NOT about a tube of neutral tint but a mix of burnt sienna indigo and dioxzine purple.
I blotted the clouds w Kleenex and dabbed in some of the neutral tint for shadows.
Warm wash over all the rocks.
Moving along with step 2- 50 color/50 water. Really hate it. Especially rocks in middle foreground.
And here’s how I left it. Green tree in background IS distracting guess I will fogk it up. Rofl. Manana.
Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxox Up early in search of THE photo.
One thought on “Day 2054”
Nice work……great touch…..soft edges/ excellent hues of green….so realistic. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLike