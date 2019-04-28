Day 2052 Day 2 w Vlad

So far. Still needs a few more darks and the red flowers on the balcony. Really wanted to add them.

The drawing

Half sheet. 15×22″ CP Rough arches. And did I say it’s R O U G H. You couldn’t draw a straight line on it if you wanted too.

First wash. As usual I once again went to the too dark side. Groan. But I rather like it. Also left too much white. Oops. Was suppose to cover the whole thing. And I used too much blue.

That’s it for tonite. It’s late and I am EXHAUSTED. TOO busy the last few days.

Margaret tucked up in bed. Xoxoxoxo

