Day 2043 Horrified

That Notre Dame is burning. A rose window gone. One of the towers on fire as I type.

You don’t have to be catholic to know that this is one of the earths most holy spots.

I drew these when we were in Paris four years ago. We thought the November bombings that happened while we were there were horrific but this … leaves me speechless and close to tears.

I think we need a go fund me for the Cathedral.

Pray for Notre Dame.

Noodler Ahab Platinum Black Ink my whiskey palette with winsor newton watercolor.

Margaret so sad today xoxoxo

