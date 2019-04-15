Day 2043 Horrified

That Notre Dame is burning. A rose window gone. One of the towers on fire as I type.

You don’t have to be catholic to know that this is one of the earths most holy spots.

I drew these when we were in Paris four years ago. We thought the November bombings that happened while we were there were horrific but this … leaves me speechless and close to tears.

I think we need a go fund me for the Cathedral.

Pray for Notre Dame.

Noodler Ahab Platinum Black Ink my whiskey palette with winsor newton watercolor.

Margaret so sad today xoxoxo

Horrified one of my favorite spots on earth is burning #notredame #ink #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #stillmanandbirn #notredame #sc #paris #iledefrance #drawing #sketching #notredame #downtown #Sketchbookskool #paris

