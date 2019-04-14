Day 2042? Soda Sunday

Rather like this. Colored with derwent watercolor pencils.

Took a lot of coloring to get it this dark so going to try my faves castells. The derwent seem quite waxy compared to them but since it’s a new journal a hahnemuhle it could be the book.

Here’s the ink sketch. I added a few more people to it. Always important-to keep the heads at the same level when adding people. None of these people were there at the same time and some are not even drawn all From The same people because they kept walking by aka off.

Lamy Ef Eelskin Black Ink hahnemuhle journal

Margaret Xoxoxox

Main St #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #stillmanandbirn #columbia #sc #southcatolina #mainst #drawing #sketching #streetfestival #downtown #Sketchbookskool #sodacity

