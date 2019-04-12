Day 2043 Zoe w a Z

She’s spent the last two weeks either sitting in my lap or next to me. Here she is watching something out the window holding still long enough for me to draw her with my Lamy Ef.

She has on her Charlie Brown easter scarf. What every well dressed Jack Russel wants to wear.

Lettering done with a Namiki Fude a Japanese calligraphy pen

Stillman and birn Zeta derwent Watercolor pencils.

Margaret who will get back to her nap now Xoxoxox of course with Zoe.

