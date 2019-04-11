Day 2042 My grandkids

Usually enjoy looking at my sketchbook. Livie wanted to know why they weren’t in it as usual?! I told her it was because I hadn’t seen Them a lot since I started this one. So today I fixed that. They are now a part of it. A late Halloween costume sketch. They are always adorable in their costumes. This year Henry aka Harry Potter and Livie the unicorn

I drew them first w a blue watercolor pencil. Worked out well.

Derwent watercolor pencils stillman and birn

Margaret xoxoxo only one page left in the journal. Might save it for Livie to draw on when I see her next week.

