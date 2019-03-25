Day 2026 More Urban sketching

This guy was really doing a super job singing his heart out at Soda City Saturday. I drew him in a hurry because I was meeting a friend at 1 and had to go when I found him playing his heart out in a bright sunny spot. Sun on the subject is always a plus for me.

Margaret having a lazy Monday but the weeks slam. Xoxoxox

Urban sketching at #SodaCity #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #usk #stillmanandbirn #columbia #sc #southcatolina #mainst #drawing #sketching #streetfestival #downtown #Sketchbookskool #sodacity

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s