Day 2026 More Urban sketching

This guy was really doing a super job singing his heart out at Soda City Saturday. I drew him in a hurry because I was meeting a friend at 1 and had to go when I found him playing his heart out in a bright sunny spot. Sun on the subject is always a plus for me.

