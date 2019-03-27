Day 2027 one last Soda City

The old Art Deco Greyhound bus station a block off Main Street in Columbia.

Saturday you will fond me with my big camera wandering Main Street in Columbia hoping for more and better pictures.

Starts at 9. See ya there.

Watercolor pencil stillman and birn Zeta

Margaret who forgot to post last nite. Book club got in the way. Oopsey. Xoxoxox

Urban sketching at #SodaCity #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #usk #stillmanandbirn #columbia #sc #southcatolina #mainst #drawing #sketching #streetfestival #downtown #Sketchbookskool #sodacity

