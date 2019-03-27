Day 2028 The Divine Miss Kate

Finally done I think. Hmm still not signed. Took all my friends critiquing her to get her to the finish line. And a scrubber. Eek

Her face was just bugging me after I finished the background. Did NOT like. Knew it was off but not quite how.

Thanks to my friend Ruth I lifted some. Scrubbed and blotted some. Moved her left eye down a smidge. Her mouth up a bit and the nose over and she was done.

No wait I dropped the hairline 1/8 of an inch. I know she’s a bit blurry but I do t think it matters since these go in the heap wth the rest of the nudes. One day maybe I will give them clothes so.

I broke my own first lifemodeling rule. NEVER draw a head less than four inches. One given to me by Charles Reid and works well. Anything smaller becomes hard to paint.

Next time I draw the divine e Miss Kate I will being a full sheet. Not like I don’t have a stack of it.

Charles Reid palette plus quin gold

Margaret excited about dr Sketchys tonite. Xoxoxoxo

Kate Marie Cofsky awesome model @katemariecofsky 16×22" fluid watercolor paper.