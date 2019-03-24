Day 2025 Urban Sketching at Soda City

The SC State capitol with the crowds on Main Street in downtown Columbia nicknamed Cola which is why this every Saturday event is called Soda City.

Super fun event. All kinds of vendors. Requirement all things must be made in SC. Huge crowds. 7000 or so every week year round.

Who knew this went on. Wish it was here in Augusta.

I think this is an old Greyhound station. Will look great painted.

Going to have to go back with my camera and take better pics.

Margaret off to Earthfare with her tagalong Zoe

Drawing the stage capitol #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #stillmanandbirn #columbia #sc #southcatolina #mainst #drawing #sketching #streetfestival #downtown #Sketchbookskool #sodacity

