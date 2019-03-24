Day 2024 Motor Supply

A great restaurant I ate at on Gervais in Columbia. For a sketch that went down the tubes when I added one too many people it looks pretty good.
Amazing shrimp and grits plus an old fashioned. Super waitress. Yummm. Deliciousness.
Took some great pictures at a street festival on Main Street today. Drew three urban
sketches.
Drew this guy.
Maybe a future painting?!
Or this Boykin spaniel who would rather be playing than in the middle of Columbia.
Or maybe this great truck loaded with flowers?! I was looking for Mast General store to buy rocks for my grandkids.
What a face. Too cute. I ended my downtown tour buying five boxes of Girl Scout cookies. My mother was right. Soooo dangerous.
Margaret tucked in for the night. Xoxoxox
Drawing the stage capitol #urbansketching #ink #lamyjoy #stillmanandbirn #columbia #sc #southcatolina #mainst #drawing #sketching #streetfestival #downtown Sketchbookskool