Day 2023 Down McPherson

Or is it west on McPherson?! 🤔Out the window at my sons house. Happy Friday! Do you see the cardinal now?!! He really was in that tree.

You know sometimes it looks better in pen to me.

Watercolor pencils

Lamy Joy

Noodlers Eelskin ink

Stillman and birn Alpha.

Glad to report that the Jay Jefferies picture is raising plenty of dinero for our groups charity. Hurrah. He already has it hung on his wall.

This is a note he sent this morning.

Thank you for letting me be a part of this great event. I had a lot of fun and it’s all for a good cause. My picture is already hanging up and i’m enjoying it very much. If you need me in the future let me know and I will be there. Thanks again, Now i have to go and get opening bids for the next item for sale.

Margaret off to shower the pollen off. Do you have yellow pollen clouds like we do?! Xoxoxox

Up McPherson out the window. Will eventually paint this. #Lamyjoy #ink #outmywindow #watercolor #drawing #sketchbookskool #cardinals #naturalworld #eastatlanta #atlanta #mixedmedia #art #artist #stillmanandbirn #sketching #drawing