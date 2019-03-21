Day 2022 Jay Jefferies

I donated this picture of Jay Jefferies a local weatherman to ou Augusta Newcomers Auction today. It was a thank you gift to him for being an auctioneer.

It rendered him speechless which is hard to do to a jokersyer talking head weather guy. Jay is very funny.

Ink watercolor aka Charles

Reid palette on Fluid cold

Press

Margaret who might need a nap but off to dinner with friends. Xoxoxo

Jay Jefferies #wfxg #augusta #sketching #drawing #ink #watercolor #lamy #jayjefferies #portrait #dailydrawing #sketchbookskool

