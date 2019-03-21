Day 2021- Nelie’s Kitchen

Hmm I almost forgot – my allergy addled brain full of antihistamine. Makes me lethargic.

But I have been industriously coloring away in my coloring I mean sketchbook. My daughter in law Nelie loves tulips so I drew hers this weekend.

I kinda like tulips myself. Bought some lovely red ones at Trader Joe’s. Need to paint them before they go. Also my daffodils I got there.

Made cheese cookies for a party tonite. Except I couldn’t find the party so I came home and tossed them in the trash. Yummy but I can’t eat them all.

Watercolor pencil stillman and birn Lamy joy

Margaret going back to sleep now xoxoxo that’s what anti histamine is good for.

