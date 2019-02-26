Day 1898 BUSY day

Perhaps done. Hands probably need more work but Not today

When I finished last week. addin washes calling ever fifty shades of pink🤣. Many watery layers of cad red and cad yellow More background colors watery burnt umber and ultramarine blue.

Adding Daniel Smith green Apatite to background More shadows with the indanthrene and burnt umber on her right body. scrubbed off the bottom of her left hand. Hmm that could be what’s wrong with it. Looks better here. There’s only one model I know that resets her hands exactly that’s the fabulous Kate Marie. NO wait so does Annie Jefferson.

Shadows under around eyes. So much today. It takes hours.

Hand still needs work.

Love the roundness of the body and the shadows. Too bad I don’t smoke anymore. Lots of time to smoke while you paint layers a la Mario Robinson. dulling her hair down with burnt sienna. Mike voted the pink hair off the island.

More Layers of indanthrene blue and burnt umber on the blanket .

Lots of green background washes. Even some in her hair on the right trying to soften her hair and make her look less cut and pasted.

Staring at her now trying to decide how to fix her left hand. Any ideas. I know COMPOST pile.

