Day 1899 SOB aka South of the Border

Got around to painting the last sketch this morning. Now I am off to life modeling in Aiken. Wish Scotty could beam me to Aiken. I would save about ten hours some weeks driving.

The sketch w a Lamy EF in a Stillman and Birn Zeta aka heavier paper.

I used my Charles Reid palette for the sketch. A white uniball gel pen.

Margaret Xoxoxoxo who actually wasn’t woken up by the neighbors dog barking at 4 am today. Hurrah. Xoxoxox

Whacky Wild #SouthoftheBorder #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #artist #charlesreid #urbansketcher #northcarolina #urbansketching