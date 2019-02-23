Day 1896 Barbette

spent far too long coloring her with my watercolor pencils today. I view it as practice to hopefully finish my painting from Mario A Robinson’s class.

the first layer of watercolor pencils. No water yet. Burnt sienna yellow ochre inadanthree blue

the washed out first layer of watercolor pencil.

another layer of colored pencils without washing it out with water

another layer of watercolor pencils. Alizarin on lips.

Burnt sienna and burnt umber ultramarine indanthrene blue yellow ochre and an odd ball blue background.

she really is much darker than this sketch. But once you go too dark you loose the painting.

The finished one at least for now

Here’s the whole page.

