Day 1895 – Getting close to 2000 daily posts. Eeek.

Not my best rendering of Mario. Probably took five minutes to draw. Little color test swatches on bottom Right.

Lazy day. Still don’t think I am over all my jaunts of the last two and half weeks. Aka jet lag.

Colored him with my watercolor pencils using yellow ochre burnt sienna a grey. Chrome green hat. Alizarin for reds. Indanthrene and ultramarine blues

Jeffery Callaham Art A friend of mine who lives up the road 15 miles or so. Teaches art at McCormick County High School and at Landers in Greenwood.

Jeffery Callaham Artist His grandmother have always loved his art work. There’s a story to go with every painting.

Lamy pen Stillman and Birn Zeta.

#MarioARobinson @marioarobinson @aliapainter #grisaille #fabriano #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #northcarolina #raleigh #marioarobinson #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nudesketch #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s