Day 1894 Prof Joe

The sweetest hard working kid who inherited all of us oldies from the former Professor Al Beyer. Some of us have been painting longer than he’s been alive lol.

My favorite of these.

but he’s got an MFA from Indiana and his head his packed full of all kinds of art factoids.

He’s also an interesting introspective painter. Below is some of his artwork. Can’t remember if I shared it before. The names are BEFORE the art work.

this thing is HUGE. 8×10 feet 😳

Margaret who bought some flowers to paint today. Which will it be?! Xoxoxoxo

Drawing the professor while taking notes. #aiken #usca #sketchbook #sketching #dailydrawing #stillmanandbirnalpha #ink #lamy #sketch

