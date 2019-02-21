Day 1893 BrEaKfaST

At New Moon. I know. Not my usual page but it’s fun. And I like it. That’s what counts right? It’s actually a journal page. My friend Tom and I blundered into the 10th Annual Hoofbeat Parade in downtown Aiken.

Only Aiken would have a horse parade with costumes.

I drew my late lunch at New Moon. Yummm. Their Downton mess Aiken style is sooo good. Pimento cheese which I always hated as a kid and grits and ham. Yummmy.

Anyway not what I intended to post. Been a crazy day.

Bought a new sofa at laZy boy to go with my chair. This sofa is one I actually thought about buying when I bought my current den sofa. Oopsey. Should have saved the $$$ and bought it.

I was going to draw at lazy boy but no wait time. Oh well. Lots of interesting things to draw in that place.

And old furniture listed on Facebook and Craigslist so hopefully gone soon. Fielding inquiries. It’s priced to move it out ASAP.

Margaret Xoxoxoxo putting her feet up and coloring in her book.