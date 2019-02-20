Day 1894 Alzeia

The head was so small it was hard to paint. Love the hair. Painting vertical let it run and looks so soft.
I thought about trying to do the grisaille approach but you just can’t finish it in two hours minus breaks.
Costed her w quin gold. Colors used burnt sienna and cerulean for skin color. Darks burnt umber and French ultramarine
Pink is cad red light.
Hair burnt umber and French ultramarine
Drew Murphy. Didn’t get a shot of his finished. 2×3′ acrylic
Amy Lockhard Ness charcoal
Prof Joe Kameen a random sketch he did between offering help to everyone.
Dawns come along way!
Bill Daniels cherub. Oil on metal panel.
Margaret whose going to watch finding your roots. Love that show. Xoxoxox
Excellent – you’ve really got her weighted well…really has substance!
