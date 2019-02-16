Day 1891 Super Mario

I know it’s Saturday BUT she told me she needs more work. I think I got Mario tall enough. Maybe. The first try was way too short. Hard to tell I am so short and he’s so tall. Also hard to get a long lean person all on one page.

I drew this while he was dancing and painting. Aka he lunges in and stabs at his painting then dances back. Looks are repeats the process. No wonder he’s so skinny. That takes a lot of energy.

I stand up and walk back from my painting and ran into the delicious scones Pete brought. NOT fair. 😱🤗 Deliciousness in the form of pastry.

Watercolor pencil twisbee pen w Deartrementis document brown ink and stillman and birn journal.

Margaret who has to get ready for wet paint party tonite but would rather stay home. And zzzz @marioarobinson @aliapainter #grisaille #fabriano #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #northcarolina #raleigh #marioarobinson #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nudesketch #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart