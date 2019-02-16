Day 1890 Racing to Atlanta

The Little Professor was juried into a show at the Atlanta Artists Center in Buckhead so off I raced to Atlanta this morning. I would rather have stayed in bed.

The Little Professor was painted from a photo of my dad when he was three. His mother used to dress him up and parade him before her friends who would ask him questions. Since dad skipped two grades I am sure he knew the answers.

The Goodys Kodak Store on Ponce de Leon was also juried in. One of my favorite crusty rusty Atlanta landmarks.

So after a quick drop off. I hit the art stores to spend my Christmas and birthday gift cards before I loose them. Yes I have lost them before. One hour later I was at Trader Joe’s. Then on the road by 2:30. Wanted to beat the Friday rush hour. Home by five.

In bed soon. Hugs Margaret Xoxoxox