Day 1888 South of the Border (Again!)

Colored with watercolor pencils and one red tombow. The tombow was probably not the greatest choice. Looked better before I think but no photo. Oops.

I had found the alligator irresistible so when I stopped I had to draw him. I also bought rattle snake eggs for the grandkids googly glasses a huge 2′ pencil and hmm a whoopee cushion. That should be fun. The rattle snake eggs are a hoot. When u open the package sounds just like a rattle snake. 😵😵😵 It’s a rubber band with a washer string on a bent v shaped paper clip weight wire.

Here it is earlier. But no pic of just the ink sketch. Oopsey.

I did take a photo of the other sketch I did yesterday.

Been curled up on the sofa relaxing before the big show reception and craziness of tomorrow.

Twisbee pen Deartrementis document brown Ink stillman and birn journal.

