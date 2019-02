Happy Valentines.

I tried the tall thin Mario drawing twice. Still had to prune this one down. He’s sooo slim and sooo tall. The first one he looked about 6 feet instead of 6 5 or so.

Watercolor pencils twisbee pen Deartrementis document brown stillman and birn sketchbook.

Anyway dear reader it’s the night of the reception. Pray for me. Hugs. Margaret xoxoxo