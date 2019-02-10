Day 1884 15 Shades of Grey with Mario

Barbette a million layers of grey
I used my grandmothers opera glasses to see the model better.
The drawing
Round two. Progress is slow after edges w water adding the same grey
What’s with the white bubble?!
Adding more and more darks. Wetting the edges w a waterloaded brush to soften the next grey layer bas it was added. Hard to explain. I usually do it the other way around.
A coat of grey over the whole figure WHAT??!🤪🤪🤪🤮
Finally dark enough to start running flesh tones tomorrow. This literally took from 10-5:30 minus model breaks and lunch breaks. 😳🤨
This is Mario’s. Look below to see his progress from yesterday til today.
Mario’s shoes. 😂
Drawing with @marioarobinson @aliapainter #fabriano #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #georgia #atlanta #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nudesketch #portrait #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related