Day 1883 Hangin w Mario

Been drawing all day in a class with Mario Robinson in Raleigh.

Being a jack rabbit type I was drawing our model for the second time, no third time when I realized I could draw Mario at his easel across the room.

So I added him to my painting. 😊 140# cp fluid

This is the second time I drew our model Barbette. 300# cp Fabriano paper.

Tomorrow we will spend all day painting the shadows. 😳

Day three we will be doing the flesh tones I think. Stand by to see what we do!!!

Did I say I really want to paint. Oh well.

Margaret in Raleigh where it’s finally chilly. Hurrah!! Xoxoxo

