Day 1882 From I 95 at the NC SC Border

South of the Border. What a wild whacky place. All things Hispanic. Been there as long as I can remember. Can’t wait to paint this one. Crazy colors.

Reading the road signs aka billboards along the highway were our entertainment when we moved anywhere as a military family. South of the Border and Bermashave signs were at the top of our list making long trips shorter.

My parents never let us stop. Would u with four kids in the car?!!

Who could resist drawing this. The landscape is filled with oddball animals like a huge red daschund and I think a black cat. A whale flamingoes the alligator.

Can’t wait to paint this. Page 1 in my Raleigh to ???? Journal. Think the gator may be going on the title page. Came close to doing it today.

Stillman and Birn Zeta

Lamy Ef Noodlers Heart of Darkeness Ink

Margaret finally in Raleigh Xoxoxox

Whacky Wild #SouthoftheBorder #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #artist #charlesreid #urbansketcher #northcarolina #urbansketching

