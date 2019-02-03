Day 1877 Sketches popping off my pen

More of the EarthFare ladies. Twisbee seems to be a hot pen for me the last few days really enjoying the D”Artrementis Document Brown Ink. Hope it does NOT run out in the near future because it’s scarce as hens teeth.

If the maid is familiar it’s because

She’s our former model Ilania. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

We wandered into a. downton abbey tea today at La Dolce after sketching. Who knew!? Such great photos and of course I had to draw a couple of the ladies with their fascinator hats.

Margaret trying to finish a sock today. Xoxoxo

#twisbee #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #artist #charlesreid #urbansketcher #urbansketchingaugusta #urbansketching #augusta #earthfare

