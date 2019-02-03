Day 1878 It’s Saturday

Practicing for my class with Mario Robinson next weekend. He’s been compared to Andrew Wyeth.

The drawing on 12×16 Canson Plein Air art board

The grisaille layer. Grisaille means greys in French. You start with that layer and then lay in the flesh color over it once the greys are dry. Supposedly you are finished when you get to that point.

Typically Grissaille is used with oils not watercolor. This method is known for being highly transparent.

And a problematic approach when you only have two hours to paint the portrait.

As my friend Mike said NOT my favorite of Macy.

I decided I was annoyed with her face being too dark and whipped it out with a damp Kleenex and daubing at her face. Also the right eye was too low. One of the great things about the board is you can literally wipe it off.

Right now leaning toward putting this in the recycle bin. Can’t paint on the back or maybe I should put some gesso juice on it and see what happens. Aka Fun Sunday.

One pair done.

Margaret hot on knitting another sock and watching the Hour on Acorn-Riveting-I should be getting a drawing for class tomorrow. Oopsey.

Hmm who needs wool socks when it will be 70 all week?Xoxoxo

Macy- 11×16” Canson Plein Air Watercolor board #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #canson #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #artist #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #cansonpaper #charlesreid #lifemodel #pleinair