Day 1876 done! ladies who Listen!

Really like the way this turned out. I also got another water tower inked. Ready to paint when the mood strikes.

Most of these ladies were intently listening to the lady on the bottom right. Charles Reid palette colors. Twisbee pen, deartrementis document brown ink and stillman and birn Alpha journal.

One sock done and the last one underway. The book has the pattern for it in it. My go to vogue sock book.

Margaret who whipped up a Pepe’s Coconut Cream pie for sketching tomorrow. Yum Xoxoxox

Meetings at EarthFare #twisbee #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #artist #charlesreid #urbansketcher #urbansketchingaugusta #urbansketching #augusta #earthfare

