Day 1874 My nemesis?!

Porkchop Tower II 9×12
One more go at the water tower. I redrew it this am. It looks better BUT sky wash is NOT what I wanted.
Hmm maybe this will be a series. Try another sky tomorrow?!
So other things to try.
Lay it down at a slight angle instead of almost a 90 degree angle when I paint the sky.
Also ink the holes in the ironwork legs after I paint the sky color in.
Maybe a quin gold sky?!
Leave more white so I don’t need gouache.
Only paint that was different today was I used white gouache. ALOT OF it.
Number 3. It IS a series!!
Margaret who has a headache and is quitting for the day cause she can’t paint. Blaming the headache. Xoxoxo
