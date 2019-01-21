Day 1855 The Willcox Inn

The Willcox Inn 10×16 Cannon Art Board.

The drawing.

In process. No red watercolor pencil. And it needs a few finishing touches. I decided the leaves were overpowering the Inn. And decided to crop about an inch and a half off the top.

Painted with Charles Reid colors. Lamy EF.

Canson Plein. Air artboard is great. You can practically erase your mistakes off it and repaint without a problem. Precut in smaller sizes is a plus for Plein air painting. Minus. Kind of heavy when the pads new. I like to travel light.

Margaret Xoxoxox

Willcox Inn for My Art Show opening Feb 14 6pm Aiken Center for the Arts!