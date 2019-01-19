Day 1853 Urbansketching Aiken

My favorite store Plum Pudding at the Corner of Laurens and Richland Street in Aiken, SC.

12×16″ Canson Art Board.

Two more sketches til I hit the magic 12 I need for the show. Plus seven flower paintings. painting under way. I really like the way my size 12 black velvet brush did the trees. Lots of nice calligraphic marks. The black velvet comes to an ultra sharp tip and holds a ton of water Aset of three only costs $28 on amazon. Hard to beat as a paint brush. A friend said she had been using hers for two years and still sharp as a razor wish I could say that about my $100 beloved Raphael Kolinsky #10. No longer points well. 😓 Drawn with my Lamy Vista and my EF. Noodlers heart of darkness ink. Red watercolor pencil. Charles Reid palette colors.

Margaret ecstatic she only has two more paintings to do for the show and she will be done. Xoxoxo

Plum Pudding@Laurens and Richland Ave! My Art Show opening Feb 14 6pm Aiken Center for the Arts!