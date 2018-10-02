Day 1740 Sometimes you fall on your FacE!

Spent way too long on this sketch of Ilania. Partly NOT my fault since her cushion moved around and I had to redraw ALOT after break because she would shift and I wouldn’t have finished the whole appendage aka like a hand or a foot. Eeek. So I would redraw and redraw. Never got around to painting.

Drew Murphy who started off painting.

Marilyn Hartley’s great charcoal.

Bill Daniels oil on panel.

Dawn whose really growing as a portrait painter.

And my friend sweet wise Alexis did an awesome job on her charcoal pastel. Did she do a Lautrec or a Degas worthy sketch today. Go Alexis.

Margaret still worn out from her flying trip to Sautee Nacochee yesterday.

