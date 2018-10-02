Spent way too long on this sketch of Ilania. Partly NOT my fault since her cushion moved around and I had to redraw ALOT after break because she would shift and I wouldn’t have finished the whole appendage aka like a hand or a foot. Eeek. So I would redraw and redraw. Never got around to painting.
Drew Murphy who started off painting.
Marilyn Hartley’s great charcoal.
Bill Daniels oil on panel.
Dawn whose really growing as a portrait painter.
And my friend sweet wise Alexis did an awesome job on her charcoal pastel. Did she do a Lautrec or a Degas worthy sketch today. Go Alexis.
Margaret still worn out from her flying trip to Sautee Nacochee yesterday.
Ilainia @ilainavanpelt details @ http://www.margaretmccarthyhunt.com #strathmore #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #lostedges #allaprima #aiken #augusta #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #Sketching #charlesreid #nude #aiken
One thought on “Day 1740 Sometimes you fall on your FacE!”
Margaret, you surely nailed her form… I like this and you can expand next week on how you want her to Look. I’m blushing at your laudatory comments about me and my rendition. I will have to look up Toulouse Lautrec’s & Degas’ nudes. Just viewed both of their famous nudes and I see my shading & contours attempts. I’m rather amazed, and what a good eye you have and identifying how a budding artist is Quasi-similar in style. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLike