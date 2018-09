Draw what you see. Is there anything better than a new honeycrisp Apple?! My favorite. How about you. Kind of fond of my gold Lamy EF and that pink opi nail polish.

Back to hurricane watching.

Miss Florence’s outer bands wafting by the Savannah river is high. Corps of engineer releasing water from the upstream reservoir

Wonder where it will go next.

On the upside my chest cold is almost gone. And tomorrow’s Saturday in Aiken time to draw and the hurricane won’t mess that up.

Ttyl

Margaret xoxoxox wondering if we might make Edisto yet. Crossing all her fingers and toes.