Day 1714 Gord

Obviously not done. I took my time on drawing his face and there was soooo much to paint. Skin is cad red and cad yellow pale though I think I should have used yellow ochre instead. I did on his hands and liked it better there. Cerulean burnt sienna shadows.

So this is NOT done. The plaid took forever and ever to paint. It was as if everything about painting Gord was complicated. Plaid is alizarin and cad red light ultramarine and cobalt with raw umber and cerulean shadows. Same for the vest.

Gord works as an extra on movies filming in the Atlanta area as well as a model. Evidently he’s posed several times at the Portrait Association of America when it meets in Atlanta.

This is actually not the final drawing. I redrew his eyes lower down. I think I moved his eyebrows down too.

Still lots to do like a background and hmmm. What to do about those jeans?! Wipe them off and just make a vest orrrr. Sigh. Sooner or later I will think of what to do. Right now long naps on the sofa before Dr Sketchys tonite.

Been staring at this between naps. Really like it a lot.

Ps book club was fun. Leftovers for lunch today. Yum yum. Go read the Guernsey Literary and Potato Pie Society. A great book!

Hugs Margaret xoxoxox

Three hours in and more to do. Gord Shriver 16×22” fluid watercolor paper. #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel

#charlesreid

8 thoughts on “Day 1714 Gord

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Thanks. I did think it was weird to have him tuning it as opposed to playing it but hey what do I know. Oh wait I used to try to play the guitar back in another life.

      Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s