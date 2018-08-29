Obviously not done. I took my time on drawing his face and there was soooo much to paint. Skin is cad red and cad yellow pale though I think I should have used yellow ochre instead. I did on his hands and liked it better there. Cerulean burnt sienna shadows.
So this is NOT done. The plaid took forever and ever to paint. It was as if everything about painting Gord was complicated. Plaid is alizarin and cad red light ultramarine and cobalt with raw umber and cerulean shadows. Same for the vest.
Gord works as an extra on movies filming in the Atlanta area as well as a model. Evidently he’s posed several times at the Portrait Association of America when it meets in Atlanta.
This is actually not the final drawing. I redrew his eyes lower down. I think I moved his eyebrows down too.
Still lots to do like a background and hmmm. What to do about those jeans?! Wipe them off and just make a vest orrrr. Sigh. Sooner or later I will think of what to do. Right now long naps on the sofa before Dr Sketchys tonite.
Been staring at this between naps. Really like it a lot.
Ps book club was fun. Leftovers for lunch today. Yum yum. Go read the Guernsey Literary and Potato Pie Society. A great book!
Hugs Margaret xoxoxox
8 thoughts on “Day 1714 Gord”
You seem to have tilted the guitar to make him tuning it.
You’ve done great.
Thanks. I did think it was weird to have him tuning it as opposed to playing it but hey what do I know. Oh wait I used to try to play the guitar back in another life.
I absolutely love your art!
Thanks so much. 🤗👍🏻
Very nice job! I think too often we angst too much over background stuff and forget that the eyecatcher of the painting is what people actually see. You might try a touch of green in you skin color.
Thanks. I will put that in the hopper too. I mean to then I forget about greens.
Beautiful rendition. Our new prof. of art is wonderful… He is truly an educator. Alexis
Thanks. Good to
Know. Almost recovered From my art travails.
