Day 1714 Gord

Obviously not done. I took my time on drawing his face and there was soooo much to paint. Skin is cad red and cad yellow pale though I think I should have used yellow ochre instead. I did on his hands and liked it better there. Cerulean burnt sienna shadows.

So this is NOT done. The plaid took forever and ever to paint. It was as if everything about painting Gord was complicated. Plaid is alizarin and cad red light ultramarine and cobalt with raw umber and cerulean shadows. Same for the vest.

Gord works as an extra on movies filming in the Atlanta area as well as a model. Evidently he’s posed several times at the Portrait Association of America when it meets in Atlanta.

This is actually not the final drawing. I redrew his eyes lower down. I think I moved his eyebrows down too.

Still lots to do like a background and hmmm. What to do about those jeans?! Wipe them off and just make a vest orrrr. Sigh. Sooner or later I will think of what to do. Right now long naps on the sofa before Dr Sketchys tonite.

Been staring at this between naps. Really like it a lot.

Ps book club was fun. Leftovers for lunch today. Yum yum. Go read the Guernsey Literary and Potato Pie Society. A great book!

Hugs Margaret xoxoxox

