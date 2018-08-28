Day 1713 More Matthew!!

15 min pose #1 got to fix this one. I made the line on his right lower leg a bit too long. a zip of the Mr clean eraser and a little more burnt umber and ultramarine and all will be well. Now what about a background. Hmmm.

Funny story about this picture last week I realized that what the Altanta Artist Center used for a foot stool is identical to a doll table my granddaughter has that was her moms. I used it for a table for a light last week. 😂🤣😅

#2 Both are painted on Fluid 15×20″ cp paper. Left leg too short or maybe his foots too small?! An easy fix. Stay tuned.

Sketched with a 2B Derwent sketch pencil on Fluid 140 # cold press.

Colors used – skin tones quin gold burnt sienna raw umber Burnt umber ultramarine and touches of cerulean. Cad red light and cobalt violet on lips.

Alizarin and ultramarine towel.

Blacks – ultramarine and burnt umber or raw umber

Five minute gesture pose. Well I think it was five minutes. I spent a lot of time drawing hands this weekend. I drew mine seven or eight times at least. I think it paid off with these hands. Really LIKE this one a lot!

Drawn by Jacques (actually fromGeneva Switzerland) who used to draw fashion models in NYC. I LOVE this sketch. The economy of line. The black to the left of his head and that face. Just wonderful. To think I had to rescue it from the floor when another artist walked on it. Eeekkkk. Jacques didn’t want it so he let me have it. Yeahhhh.

Off home. Sad to leave Atlanta and all those lovely models at the Atlanta Artist Center.

Margaret tired from too much fun but book club tonite in Augusta. So off I race. Xoxoxoxo

Done?? @caramelmuse84 Matthew 16×22” fluid watercolor paper. #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel