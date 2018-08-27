Day 1712 Matthew

Down except for some erasing and maybe a background. Much to my delight Matthew was our model today. He’s caramelmuse84 on instagram in case you want to follow this gorgeous guy!! The pose as a boxer was great fun. I was drawing well I think. I didn’t measure til almost the end.

Forty minutes. We had a series of gesture poses and two 15 minute poses that I think went well too.

Loved his boots too. Since this was outed almost vertically I got lots of runs drips and juicy color blending.

Sketched with a 2B Derwent sketch pencil on Fluid 140 # cold press.

Colors used – skin tones quin gold burnt sienna raw umber Burnt umber ultramarine and touches of cerulean. Cad red light and cobalt violet on lips.

Alizarin and ultramarine towel.

Blacks – ultramarine and burnt umber or raw umber

Chair – cerulean cobalt and burnt sienna.

Margaret putting up her feet. Xoxoxo naptime?!!

Done?? @caramelmuse84 Matthew 16×22” fluid watercolor paper. #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel