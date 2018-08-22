Day 1707 Urban Sketching in Chattanooga!!

A charming bakery called the Bluff View Bakery down on the Tennessee River Bank in the Arts District.

I called it the Harry Potter house. It’s tall three stories with a leaky roof. I think Harry might live there with his wife and children. Don’t you?! It has a sweeping view of the Tennessee from the upper floors I am sure. Sorry I did turn around and take a picture of it for you. Watercolor sooner or later!!

Ruth Pearl, her friend Cheryl I followed our bout of urbansketching with lunch at Rembrandt’s and a visit to the Hunter Art Museum which was nearby.

Margaret tired from her busy day. Xoxoxox

Bluff View Bakery #bluffviewartdistrict #Urbansketching #ink #chattanooga #arches #tennessee #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #painter #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #travel #travelblogger #holbein #drawing #sketching #charlesreid