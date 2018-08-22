Day 1706 Jacqueline

What a regal woman our model was today at the Atlanta Artist Center. Jacqueline Chester an actress.

The drawing. The left hand was giving me fits. I think I moved it up down and to the right made it small made it bigger. She would move it I would erase and start again. I finally used a picture. Only to find it did not stand out much once I painted her dress. Hmm. Much storm and drama over what was a non starter. Who knew?!!

Next problem what paint color to use?! Burnt sienna quin gold quin sienna?! None of them quite suited. Cerulean went green with the quin gold. Eeekk.

A little raw umber was improving things.

Quin sienna and raw umber was perfect on her dress. Cobalt turquoise for the necklace.

Hmm maybe too much dioxin purple and ultramarine blue?!!

I can always lighten it. That fluid paper will let you wipe it right off if you don’t like it.

Some splatters and raw umber stripes on her scarf. Calling her done.

ready for bed after her drive to Chattanooga.

