Day 1705 Gesture sketching.

Love doing them. Always a lot of fun especially when they turn out well. These are each 4 min gesture sketches. I may go back and paint them when I have time.

Just like a tennis player artists need to limber and warm up before doing more formal work. They are a great warm up for drawing a more detailed artwork.

Off to a rocky start. Eeekk. And this is my second start. Sigh. What’s with that head.

Eventually I straightened her out I think. Well mostly. Definitely a big improvement from the rocky start.

I only used shadows- cerulean, burnt sienna and cobalt blue

skin – cad yellow pale and cad red light quin red on face.

Background is peacock blue and burnt sienna plus purple and ultramarine blue.

Margaret ready to put her feet up. Xoxoxox

