Day 1705 Gesture sketching.

On a piece of 15×22” Fluid cold press 140#

Love doing them. Always a lot of fun especially when they turn out well. These are each 4 min gesture sketches. I may go back and paint them when I have time.

15 min gesture sketch fluid 140 15×22”

Just like a tennis player artists need to limber and warm up before doing more formal work. They are a great warm up for drawing a more detailed artwork.

Off to a rocky start. Eeekk. And this is my second start. Sigh. What’s with that head.

Eventually I straightened her out I think. Well mostly. Definitely a big improvement from the rocky start.

I only used shadows- cerulean, burnt sienna and cobalt blue

skin – cad yellow pale and cad red light quin red on face.

Background is peacock blue and burnt sienna plus purple and ultramarine blue.

Margaret ready to put her feet up. Xoxoxox

Clara #atlantaartistcenter #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #atlanta #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #drawing #sketching #lifemodel

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s