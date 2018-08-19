Day 1704 Dance the Night Away

Pleased to announce that Dancing the Night Away accepted in SC watermedia Society Show. And I think I got my SCWS Status too aka member of excellence since I have been accepted to three annual SCWS shows.

Livies four!!

Big birthday party day here so been a little busy. Ttyl Margaret in Decatur #southcarolina #cityart #acrylic #lechat #lechatnoir #dancing #burlesque #augusta #columbia #atlanta #scws #allaprima #impasto

