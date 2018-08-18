Day 1703 Duck Duck NO Goose!!

I drew five or so geese sketches at the pond near Browns Feed and Seed a couple of weeks ago in my Stillman and Birn sketchbook. They did seem to lose as they stared at me to see what I was up too.

I finally painted a couple of them with my watercolor pencils. I only used a couple of blues Thalo and indigo an orange on this one. Don’t let those geese fool you into thinking they are dumb. They are always watching. Always on guard to see if you are a friend or going to eat them. I may not color this one. I sort of like all the texture in the ink sketch. But who knows there may come a time when I am bored and want to color in my favorite coloring book my sketchbook.

EF Lamy pen Noodler Eelskin ink

Margaret off to the Center for Puppetry Arts with the grandkids to see Aesops Fable. Should be a fabulous show. Xoxoxo

The geese at Browns Feed and Seed Pond #augusta #georgia #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #watercolor #evans #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #travelblogger #sketching #lifemodel #charlesreid #artinthemountain