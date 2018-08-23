Day 1708 Loosen Up Challenge

After digging thru loose urban sketches on instagram Ruth and I decided to have a 15 min loosen up challenge at the Old mill and Market where she lives in Cloudlands. Great fun. We set a timer and only could draw and paint for that time. Some dummy left her sketchbook at Ruth’s and then ran out of water. Duhhh. Had to dig out my 10 davinci and sacrifice my water bottle. I used a Derwent 2B pencil and held it up the pencil near the end like a brush to draw this on Arches 280#cold press paper . Painted it with my whiskey painter box full of winsor Newton wc from my old WN travel palette that fell apart. I like my whiskey painter box much better. By the way my Caran dache water brushes are great for splattering. Remember tap the brush bristles about the brush with your index finger. It’s metal and it’s not going to break.

The old mill is really interesting. Fully furnished. You can climb up the stairs and see where the Miller lived. The market is honor system. I got Ruth and I some Hershey’s dark chocolate with almonds and put my $$ in the cash register. Kids would love this place. Ice cream candy a cash register to play with AND A huge checker game to play.

Cloudlands Station is a lovely place. I know why Ruth and Ken moved here even though we all miss them in Augusta.

So who did we look at for our loosen up challenge?! Felix Schleinberger Pitt pen and watercolor both pencil and blocks Charles Reid(of course) pencil and watercolor and a Russian girl Sidnenevaumbra who seems to use a sketching pencil 2B -6b and colored pencil a lot. Occasionally watercolor hows that for a name. All on instagram!!

Hmm maybe I need to turn my paper diagonally next time?! What do u think?!

Margaret who needs to rest up before life modeling tonite. Xoxoxo

