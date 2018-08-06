Day 1692 Grant Babysitting

My other grandson Grant a black and white pit bull who I dogsit in Atlanta a lot. He likes staying home with his gramma while his mom and dad are out of town. Grants favorite thing is running around the yard sometimes rolling in the mud. Eeekk.

Black Stabilo pen The Stabilo is like watercolor til it dries then it’s permanent like inktense pencils. Fun stuff. Burnt sienna or quin burnt orange watercolor for eye. Stillman and birn lant pen with Noodlers Eelskin ink.

Margaret off to Run errands. Xoxoxo

Grant! Stabilo and pentel pen #instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #stabilo #pentelpen #superaquabee #watercolor #aquarelle

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s