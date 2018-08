Day 1691 Henry time

My sweet grandson who is a veritable pretzel when he watches tv. Cad red light and cad yellow pale for skin

Ultramarine blue shirt

Hair ultramarine and burnt umber. Shadows burnt sienna and cerulean.

Being lazy art wise today instead cooking more ratatouille. Yum. And I burned the roasted cauliflower and garlic and it still tasted good.

Margaret who might be ready for a nap. Xoxoxoxo

Henry stillmanandbirn #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #lostedges #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #charlesreid