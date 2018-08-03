Day 1689 Last of Monterey Square all 4 corners

Corner 1 A beautiful old house on one of the corners. Not sure of the name of the house despite googling it repeatedly.

Sketchbook cover. Who knew Savannah was built over graveyards. Would not be unusual to find a body if you excavated. What did they say 30000 people are buried under the streets and houses of Savannah?!!

Corner 2 Some of the early morning walkers that abound in Savannah.

Corner 3 The old synagogue. The fourth corner. The Mercer House.

Painted with my tiny whisker painters box, watercolor pencils and a white pentel gel pen. Drawn with my Lamy Ef Noodler Eelskin ink in my stillman and birn.

Margaret off to finally see Mama Mia. Aka dancing in the aisles. Xoxoxo

Oldest Jewish Synagogue in Georgia 1733! Monterey Square