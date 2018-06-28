Day 1309 Dr Sketchys

hard to believe it’s already Dr Sketchys time.

Started off great. A five minute gesture sketch done with a pentel brush pen and watercolor.

Stephanie was our model. Such a hoot. She’s the mistress of the Augusta’s Chat Noir Burlesque troupe- also very funny. The burlesque ladies have a show coming up July 21 22nd. Hope to make it.

Stephanie is as Frida Kahlo. Then it went downhill for a while. I am blaming painting all afternoon. I was tired!

Stephanie the vamp.

Thirty minute final pose. Quite pleased with it!!

Finally I tossed my pentel brush pen and drew with a stadler B pencil and voila got one I liked.

Here’s the sketch before I painted it.

I used my Holbein Metal Palette with Charles Reid colors. Ordered a new one from amazon because this one is getting rusty and crusty. I lust for a Craig Young Palette at $480 🤪. When I am rich and famous right?!!

Drawn in my super aquabee tablet. 11×14″

Margaret xoxoxoxo off to run errands before I head to The western North Carolina mountains for the weekend of the fourth.