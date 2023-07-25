Day 87 Andrea Eleana

Day 87! #jyportraitchallenge Andrea Eleana @ humana_lince was not wild abt the photo but rather like the painting alot. Thinking Eve in the Garden of Eden.
Skin is quin burnt orange and quin rose. Andrews turquoise shadows. Hair yellow ochre w burnt sienna cerulean and burnt umber. Leaves sap green, cad yellow, cobalt, ultramarine, cobalt teal and peacock blue.
Mary Whytes cats paw brush from cityart. 1 1/2” cheap joes golden taklon flat for the background & #4 cheap joes golden taklon and a 3/8” dagger striper from masters touch.
9×12” superaquabee sketchbook.
Thanks! Judith @jyportraitchallenge and Andrea Eleana @ humana_lince
Margaret who hopes to be watching Oppenheimer. Xoxoxo