Day 87 Andrea Eleana

Day 87! #jyportraitchallenge Andrea Eleana @ humana_lince was not wild abt the photo but rather like the painting alot. Thinking Eve in the Garden of Eden.

The photo

The sketch

Almost forgot to take pics added some masking fluid.

Skin is quin burnt orange and quin rose. Andrews turquoise shadows. Hair yellow ochre w burnt sienna cerulean and burnt umber. Leaves sap green, cad yellow, cobalt, ultramarine, cobalt teal and peacock blue.

Opps she needs more quin pink. She is pink everywhere from her rosy cheeks to her shoulder.

Mary Whytes cats paw brush from cityart. 1 1/2” cheap joes golden taklon flat for the background & #4 cheap joes golden taklon and a 3/8” dagger striper from masters touch.

9×12” superaquabee sketchbook.

Maybe enough with the quin rose?!

Thanks! Judith @jyportraitchallenge and Andrea Eleana @ humana_lince

Margaret who hopes to be watching Oppenheimer. Xoxoxo